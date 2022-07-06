Shawn Tomes ’94 Assumes New Role

Kentucky Wesleyan College, in partnership with the United Methodist Church, fosters a liberal arts education that nourishes and prepares students intellectually, spiritually and physically to achieve success in life.

Shawn Tomes ’94, director of campus ministries since 2016, became vice president of mission and culture (a new position on the president’s cabinet) in June. In this senior level position, he will provide a communication link for senior staff, faculty, staff, student leaders and community partners in all initiatives promoting institutional mission, culture, vocation and spiritual life.

“Under Shawn’s leadership, Campus Ministries has seen tremendous growth, providing students with spiritual pathways that have also led to increased church partnerships locally and regionally,” said President Mitzel. “We are excited to see continued growth in the ministry programs and within our curriculum as we enhance alignment with the institution’s overall mission.”

Shawn shared that he looks forward to helping guide the KWC community in a new way. “Our institutional strategic plan includes an emphasis on ensuring that the mission and Wesleyan Way principles permeate all aspects of campus life,” he explained.

His responsibilities include serving as the campus contact and coordinator/facilitator for all initiatives related to vocation and the grant work associated with the Network of Vocation in Undergraduate Education (NetVUE).

NetVUE is a nationwide campus-supported network to foster vocational exploration among undergraduate students. Launched in 2009, it includes more than 270 colleges and universities, administrated by the Council of Independent Colleges and supported by the Lilly Endowment Inc.

“NetVUE is a marvelous vehicle to help students learn how they tick, who they are and what they are called to be,” shared Shawn. “Its purposes align with our mission and guide us in helping our students find themselves.”

Shawn will coordinate the development of a Wesleyan Way Task Force and related activities to promote the principles of The Wesleyan Way.

He will also supervise and collaborate with a growing campus ministries staff to plan and administer programming, services and special events on and off campus.

Shawn earned a bachelor of arts at KWC in 1994 and a P-12 certification for art education. He earned a master of arts in education in school counseling with a secondary emphasis from Western Kentucky University and has completed coursework from the Candler School of Theology at Emory University. He previously served as area director of the Northwest Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes and has been an art teacher, guidance counselor and basketball coach. He is a certified lay speaker and is a certified lay pastor and member of Island United Methodist Church. He has served as a community leader and volunteer in many capacities over the years and currently is a board member with Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County.