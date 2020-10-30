The Fall 2020 Issue of Kentucky Wesleyan Magazine is Here

The Fall 2020 issue of the Kentucky Wesleyan Magazine is available now! The issue shares the Three Pillars of strategic vision for the future of Kentucky Wesleyan and an update on the College’s response to the Panther Promise and COVID-19. Additional features include a look at a hidden pillar – the Center for Engaged Teaching and Learning (CETL), Why I Give with Scott Pickrell, profiles of Board of Trustee Chair, Sherry (Miller) Feldpausch ’83, Emmalee Speer ’16 and Dr. John Brock ’81, plus Alumni Scrapbook, Class Notes and Athletic features. This issue has something for everyone!

The issue is also available online by CLICKING HERE or by clicking the cover if the current issue at right.

Click Here to view past issues of Kentucky Wesleyan Magazine.