Wesleyan announces standardized test-optional applications policy for Fall 2021 admissions

Kentucky Wesleyan College has announced it will temporarily waive standardized test scores as a requirement for applicants for the 2021-22 academic year. The test-optional policy is being enacted due to the challenges presented to prospective students and their families by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our admissions process aims to gather information on several different areas of importance: academic success, involvement in school groups and in the community, and interest in the Kentucky Wesleyan College,” said Matthew Ruark ’09, vice president of admissions and financial aid. “A standardized test score is an additional piece of information to consider, but certainly not the most important.”

Prospective students who have test scores will be able to submit as part of their application, but they will not be required nor will it negatively impact those applicants. The College also allowed test optional admission for fall 2020 admits in immediate response to the pandemic.

“Students have repeatedly had standardized testing dates cancelled due to the pandemic, and should not be held accountable for something out of their control,” said Ruark. “Our goal is to be as flexible as possible in responding to our prospective student and family’s needs in a process that can already be quite stressful.”

