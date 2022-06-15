Wesleyan Wednesday: Allyson (Forrest) Sanders ’05

Our #WesleyanWednesday feature this week is Allyson (Forrest) Sanders ‘05!

Allyson is an Industry Program Coordinator at OCTC who was a member of SAPB, a graduate of Leadership Wesleyan and a manager for the women’s basketball team. She was also voted Homecoming Princess and is a brand new member of the Alumni Association’s Board of Directors!

Learn more about her here!

Q: Tell us a little about your job.

A: As an Industry Program Coordinator for OCTC Workforce Solutions, I work to pair employees with customized training to assist in developing skills.

Q: Why did you choose KWC?

A: It was a great school semi-close to home. It was one of the few high-rated institutions that accepted both my twin sister (Tina Forrest ’04) and me so we could stay together.

Q: Have you earned any accolades/awards since graduating from KWC you’d like to tell us about?

A: I graduated from Leadership Owensboro in 2020 and was named Leadership Owensboro Member of the Year by the Owensboro Chamber of Commerce. I was also the OCTC Workforce Pillar award recipient in 2018.

Q: Are you married? Do you have children? Tell us a little about your home life!

A: I got to marry my Wesleyan Sweetheart, Marshall Sanders ’11, in 2011. We have five daughters, but only two live at home. We are very busy and own a small business called The Party Space Place, LLC. I also dedicate my time to local non-profits like the YMCA, My Sister’s Keeper, Western Academy, Habitat for Humanity and now the KWC Alumni Board.

Q: What are your favorite hobbies?

A: I enjoy reading, crafting and running my mouth.

Q: What is your favorite KWC memory?

A: Honestly, nothing tops meeting my now-husband and watching him and his teammates secure an NCAA championship in 2000/2001. I also cherish the memories made with several classmates that have become family.

Q: What’s an interesting fact about yourself?

A: My most interesting fact, aside from being a twin sister to Tina Forrest ’04, is my secret weapon – the fact that I’m a speed reader.

Q: Why should a prospective student choose KWC?

A: Students should consider KWC for the true family-like atmosphere. The faculty and staff truly care for their students. KWC is a safe and nurturing atmosphere that parents and students can appreciate.

Q: What advice do you have for our future alumni?

A: Stay engaged! No matter where and what you are doing in life, KWC will always treat you like family. Support can be given in a number of ways and being an active alumni is one of them.

Q: Why do you donate to KWC?

A: I donate because I know without a growing endowment, a school cannot steadily develop and meet the demands of new students.

Thanks, Allyson, for letting us feature you this week for #WesleyanWednesday! We’re so proud of your accomplishments and can’t wait to see what you bring to the Alumni Board!

