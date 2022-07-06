Wesleyan Wednesday: Brad McCrady ’06

Our #WesleyanWednesday feature this week is Brad McCrady ’06!

Brad is an account executive at the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer and is a brand new member of the Alumni Association’s Board of Directors. As a student, he was involved in the KWC Band and Wesleyan Singers. Learn more about him here!

Q: Tell us a little about your job!

A: I am an Account Executive at the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer. I meet with businesses, organizations and individuals to assess their marketing and advertising strategies in both print and digital formats.

Q: Why did you choose KWC?

A: I loved the liberal arts atmosphere, and the classes were small enough for the professors to get to know you as an individual. It was close to home and it offered everything I was looking for.

Q: Are you married? Do you have any children? Tell us a little about your home life!

A: I have been married to my wife, Ariel Raven (Stratton) ’13, for over 12 years now! Together we have a son, Able Jacob McCrady, who was still born, but would be 9 years old today. We also have a daughter, Elizabeth Nora Juliet McCrady (8) and twin sons, Charles James Kensington McCrady and Benjamin Job Vincent McCrady (2). We also have a lot of pets: two female dogs, Presleigh and Maggie, a male cat, Nino, a rabbit, Tonks, and we raise quail.

Q: What are your favorite hobbies?

A: I enjoy music, movies, theatre and reading when I have the time and I love spending time with my family at parks, zoos, etc.

Q: What’s an interesting fact about yourself?

A: I have been an Elvis tribute artist since I was a young child.

Thanks, Brad, for letting us feature you this week for #WesleyanWednesday! We’re excited to have you on the Alumni Association Board of Directors!

Want to be our next #WesleyanWednesday feature or know someone who should be? Click here!