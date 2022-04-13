Wesleyan Wednesday: Brandon Burton ’19

Our #WesleyanWednesday feature this week is Brandon Burton ’19!

Brandon is a Panther Football alumnus and is a Youth Worker Supervisor at Adair Youth Development Center. Learn more about him here!

Q: Why did you choose KWC?

A: The amazing coaching staff and as soon as I stepped on campus, it just felt like home.

Q: What have you been up to since graduating?

A: I got married to my wife, Michaela, I bought my first house and have become certified in CPR as an instructor and in martial arts, both which help with my job.

Q: Tell us a little about your job!

A: I’m a supervisor at the only level-five juvenile detention center in the state of Kentucky. I oversee the building and delegate responsibilities in order to make sure the youth at the facility are getting what they need throughout the day.

Q: What are some of your hobbies?

A: I enjoy grilling, video games and watching sports.

Q: Why should a prospective student choose Kentucky Wesleyan?

A: For the environment! The campus alone is so inviting and makes anyone feel right at home. Homesick-ness isn’t an option at Kentucky Wesleyan because you’re already with family.

Q: What advice do you have for our future alumni?

A: Don’t stop. People say degrees make no difference anymore, but I wouldn’t be where I am without mine. Never stop accumulating knowledge.

Thanks, Brandon, for letting us feature you this week for #WesleyanWednesday! We’re so proud of your accomplishments and hope you know that Kentucky Wesleyan will always be your home!

P.S. Want to be our next #WesleyanWednesday feature? Click here!