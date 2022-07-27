Wesleyan Wednesday: Frank Thompson ’93

Our #WesleyanWednesday feature this week is Frank Thompson ’93!

Frank is a Sigma Nu alumnus who served as treasurer for SGA and is now the Vice President of Marketing for Shelter Insurance in Columbia, Missouri! Frank was nominated by Dr. Jodi (Parks) Krahwinkel ’93!

Learn more about him here!

Q: Tell us a little about his job?

A: Frank is responsible for sales and marketing for Shelter Insurance Company which includes 1,400 offices across 15 states. He’s been in this role for 12 years and with the company for 28 years altogether.

Q: What teams, organizations, or activities did he participate in while at KWC?

A: He was a Sigma Nu and was the “best commander they ever had”! He also started the Student Alumni Association and served as treasurer of the Student Government Association.

Q: Why did he choose KWC?

A: His sister, Julie Thompson ’89, went to KWC first and when he visited, he fell in love with the small campus and family atmosphere.

Q: Is he married? Does he have any children? Tell us a little about his home life!

A: Frank has been married to his wife, Marcy, for 25 years. They have four children, Landry, Lexie, Cate, and Ty. They also have a golden doodle named Tucker!

Q: What are his favorite hobbies?

A: The Thompsons are always busy with the kids’ activities where Frank is the official assistant coach to every sport under the sun. Their family also loves to spend time by the pool. Frank is a self-proclaimed bourbon snob and has at least 90 bottles in his home to prove it.

Q: What is his favorite KWC memory?

A: Lots of great memories including:

Going to New York during his senior year for a business class with Dr. Welch and visiting Wall Street for the first time.

As part of his involvement in SGA, Frank had the pleasure of hosting Ralph Nader for dinner when he came to town to speak.

He loves basketball and will never forget Wesleyan winning the NCAA Division II championship in 1990.

Playing spades in the Sigma Nu chapter room.

Q: Why should a prospective student choose KWC?

A: Besides the excellent education, the small size of campus gives everyone an opportunity to get involved in some aspect of student life.

Thanks again to Dr. Jodi (Parks) Krahwinkel ’93 for nominating Frank for this week’s Wesleyan Wednesday! Here is some advice Jodi has for future alumni!

Q: What advice do you have for future alumni?

A: I met some of my best friends during that time and 30+ years later we are still having fun, supporting each other, and sharing both our success and sadness as lifelong friends. I encourage each of you to study hard but have fun and forge those relationships that will sustain you for years to come.

Thanks, Frank, for letting us feature you this week for #WesleyanWednesday! We are so glad to hear you have so many great memories of your time here and hope you know that Kentucky Wesleyan will always be your home!

Want to be our next #WesleyanWednesday feature or know someone who should be? Click here!