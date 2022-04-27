Wesleyan Wednesday: Jonathan Moore ’92

Our #WesleyanWednesday feature this week is Jonathan Moore ’92!

Jonathan is a Panther Basketball alumnus and is an Associate Professor of Film and Visual Storytelling in the Department of Communications at Vanguard University.

Learn more about him here!

Q: Why did you choose KWC?

A: I was a transfer who found myself at Kentucky Wesleyan because of its strong basketball program, good academic programs and proximity to my hometown.

Q: Tell us a little about your job!

A: I am a film professor at Vanguard University, where I teach film production, screenwriting, film directing, documentary film production and various general Communication classes.

Q: Have you earned any accolades/awards since graduating from KWC you’d like to tell us about?

A: I have 3 I’d like to mention: At UCLA, I was presented with the Lew & Edie Wasserman award in filmmaking and the Julian B. Ely award in documentary filmmaking. My feature documentary, “Coaches’ Wives” was garnered an online distribution deal through Novus Films. My current short documentary/experimental film “Listening,” is currently on the festival circuit and is an official selection of five film festivals so far.

Q: What does your life outside of work look like?

A: I am married to the former Karen Erickson, a proud alum of the University of Richmond in Virginia. She is a long-time film/TV editor in Los Angeles. We have one son, Jackson, 10-years-old, who is active in baseball and basketball. We live with Maggie, a 2-year-old rescue dog who is the best athlete in the family.

Q: What are some of your hobbies?

A: I’m a UCLA sports fan and also follow the LA Angels, Louisville Cardinals and the KWC Panthers! My son and I are also avid baseball card collectors.

Q: What’s an interesting fact about yourself?

A: I have never attended, taught or worked at an institution that has not won a national championship in men’s basketball.

Q: What is your favorite KWC memory?

A: My favorite KWC memory is being part of such a successful basketball program. While I was not the best player individually, I learned what it took to be successful and have tried to use that in my professional and creative areas of my life.

Additionally, have great memories of my professor and mentor, Dr. Pamela Gray, while at KWC. She was a wonderful teacher and remains a good and trusted and good friend to this day.

Also – Roy Pickerill ‘75… The name says it all.

Q: Why should a prospective student choose Kentucky Wesleyan?

A: For the small, caring community and the individual attention one gets from faculty and staff. Also, Moonlite BBQ is nearby!

Q: Why do you donate to Kentucky Wesleyan?

A: I give to give back to the next generation.

Q: What advice do you have for our future alumni?

A: Make the most of your time at KWC. Give 100% effort in academics. What you do now – and the habits you are developing – will carry over into the future. Also, take advantage of faculty and their knowledge, experience. Go to office hours. Pick their brain. Get to know them. All of learning doesn’t take place *just* in the classroom.

Thanks, Jonathan, for letting us feature you this week for #WesleyanWednesday! We’re so proud of your accomplishments and we appreciate the advice you’ve offered to our prospective students and future alumni!

P.S. Want to be our next #WesleyanWednesday feature? Click here!