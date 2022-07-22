Wesleyan Wednesday: Kelly (Keohane) Steitler ’94

Our #WesleyanWednesday feature this week is Kelly (Keohane) Steitler ’94!

Kelly retired from teaching after 27 years of teaching at Owensboro Middle School in 2021 and she’s a brand new member of the Alumni Association’s Board of Directors! Learn more about her here!

Q: What teams, organizations, or activities did you participate in while at KWC?

A: I was a non-traditional student, married with a child, so I wasn’t the usual just-out-of-high-school student! I was involved in all aspects of the education process.

Q: Why did you choose KWC?

A: I chose KWC because of their outstanding educational program, and I didn’t regret my choice for a moment!

Q: Have you earned any degrees/certifications since graduating from KWC?

A: I earned my Master of Arts in Education degree From Western Kentucky University in 2000.

Q: Are you married? Do you have any children? Tell us a little about your home life!

A: I am married to John Steitler. We have one son, Jordan Steitler, and one like-a-son, Luke Douglas. John retired a few months before I did from Specialty Foods Group.

Q: What are your favorite hobbies?

A: I love to read and volunteer. Together, John and I also enjoy traveling – we’ve gone to West Virginia, Missouri, Nashville and New Orleans since we retired. More trips are in the future!

Q: What is your favorite KWC memory?

A: My favorite KWC memory is following the KWC men and women’s basketball teams both at the Sportscenter and on the Panther Express.

Q: What’s an interesting fact about yourself?

A: I was born in Buffalo, New York. I am very organized and Type A (per my son, who claims I drive him crazy).

Q: Why should a prospective student choose KWC?

A: A prospective student should choose KWC because of the dedication of the faculty and staff to help each person become the best he/she can be.

Q: What advice do you have for our future alumni?

A: My advice for future alumni is to stay focused on your future and value the lasting friendships you will make at Kentucky Wesleyan.

Thanks, Kelly, for letting us feature you this week for #WesleyanWednesday! We’re excited to have you on the Alumni Association Board of Directors!

