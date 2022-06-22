Wesleyan Wednesday: Ryne Williams ’12

Our #WesleyanWednesday feature this week is Dr. Ryne Williams ’12!

Ryne is a physical therapist at Orthopedics Plus PT Clinic in Morgantown, Ky. As a student, he participated in SGA, Pre-professional Society and Campus Ministries. He was a Brown Scholar and was inducted into the Order of Oak & Ivy and now, he is a brand new member of the Alumni Association’s Board of Directors!

Learn more about him here!

Q: Tell us a little about your job.

A: I coordinate the Orthopedics Plus PT clinic in Morgantown, KY and also help lead education for the area! I love getting to mentor new grads and help clinicians grow!

Q: Why did you choose KWC?

A: I chose Wesleyan because of the community and the people. Having a small campus community is important to me and it really helped me grow as a person!

Q: Have you earned any degrees/certifications since graduating from KWC?

A: I earned my doctorate of physical therapy from UK.

Q:Have you earned any accolades/awards since graduating from KWC you’d like to tell us about?

A: I was named Volunteer of the Year for the PGA Tour Barbasol Tournament.

Q: Are you married? Do you have any children? Tell us a little about your home life!

A: My wife, Delanna, and I have been married for almost 7 years and we have one kiddo, Carter. He is awesome! He will be three in the fall.

Q: What are your favorite hobbies?

A: I enjoy running and golfing!

Q: What is your favorite KWC memory?

A: I have so many to pick from…I would say the many late nights painting Minerva or the trips we got to take with Campus Ministries.

Q: What’s an interesting fact about yourself?

A:I am named after Ryne Sandburg and a HUGE Cubs fan!

Q: Why should a prospective student choose KWC?

A: You can be yourself and stand out. Everyone is rooting for your success and that is just awesome.

Q: What advice do you have for future alumni?

A: Don’t forget where you came from…Wesleyan has gotten me to where I am, and I am very thankful for that!

Q: Why do you donate to KWC?

A: I give to Wesleyan because of what it gave to me! There isn’t anything more rewarding than giving a gift that you know is going to help others!

Thanks, Ryne, for letting us feature you this week for #WesleyanWednesday! We’re so proud of your accomplishments and can’t wait to see what you bring to the Alumni Board!

