Wesleyan Wednesday: Samantha (Fletcher) Taylor ‘13

Our #WesleyanWednesday feature this week is Samantha (Fletcher) Taylor ‘13!

Samantha is a special education teacher at Grayson County Middle School and is currently working on her master’s in teaching! As a student, Samantha was a student ambassador who was involved in SGA, SAPB and campus ministries!

Learn more about her here!

Q: Tell us a little about your job?

A: I’m a 6th grade special education teacher at Grayson County Middle School. I am able to work with students and families to help build a better community through services and opportunities.

Q: What teams, organizations, or activities did you participate in while at KWC?

A: I was a Student Ambassador, SGA member, SAPB member and involved in campus ministries.

Q: Why did you choose KWC?

A: The moment I stepped on campus, it just felt like home! Everyone was so friendly, caring, and supportive. Coming from a very small rural community, the size of the college was a perfect transition.

Q: Have you earned any degrees/certifications since graduating from KWC?

A: I’m currently working on my Master’s in teaching and will graduate in May 2023.

Q: Are you married? Do you have any children? Tell us a little about your home life!

A: I am married to an Owensboro native, Ryan Taylor. Ironically, I did not meet him while attending KWC in Owensboro. We have been married for six years and have three daughters. We have a 3-year-old daughter, Ruby, and newborn twin girls, Oaklynn and Sadie. With three girls 3 and under, careers and master classes, we stay pretty busy.

Q: What are your favorite hobbies?

A: I love spending time with my family on the lake and traveling to new places.

Q: What is your favorite KWC memory?

A: There is no way I could pick one favorite memory of my time at KWC. I loved dorm life. It was great to be surrounded by amazing people all the time. I enjoyed every opportunity such as ministry trips, spring break trips, ski trips and dances.

Q: What’s an interesting fact about yourself?

A: I actually graduated from KWC with a degree in social work. I did that for five years and then transitioned into education. It was an easy transition due to the rounded education I received at KWC.

Q: Why should a prospective student choose KWC?

A: KWC is a small community that turns into family. You are given many opportunities to learn and experience many different avenues.

Q: What advice do you have for future alumni?

A: Get involved!!!! Take advantage of the opportunities given to you. College is all about what you make it!

Want to be our next #WesleyanWednesday feature or know someone who should be? Click here!