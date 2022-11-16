Wesleyan Wednesday: Stephanie (Pearson) Charville ‘15

Our #WesleyanWednesday feature this week is Stephanie (Pearson) Charville ‘15!

Stephanie was recently promoted to Project Controls Analyst III at Boardwalk Pipelines here in Owensboro! While a student at Wesleyan, Stephanie was involved in lots of organizations and activities including the dance team and the Business Honors Society.

Learn more about her here!

Q: Tell us a little about your job?

A: I work for Boardwalk Pipelines in Owensboro, KY. I have been with them since I graduated college in 2015. I was blessed to have gotten the job in Accounts Payable, where I have worked until about a month ago. Recently, I was promoted to Project Controls Analyst III. I work with project managers to make sure they stay within budget on their various projects. I have really enjoyed working for Boardwalk and it is such a great company.

Q: What teams, organizations, or activities did you participate in while at KWC?

A: I was involved in several clubs and activities including Kentucky Wesleyan Dance Team, Phi Beta Lambda Club (Vice President), Sigma Beta Delta Business Honor Society, Circle K Club (President), Freshmen Orientation Student Leader, Student Ambassador, Culture Exchange Club (Finance Manager), and Ace of Clubs (Vice President).

Q: Why did you choose KWC?

A: It was close to home and offered smaller class sizes. I didn’t feel like I was a number. I got the close attention of my professors which helped me to succeed.

Q: Have you earned any degrees/certificates since graduating from KWC?

A: I earned my MBA from Brescia University.

Q: Are you married? Do you have any children? Tell us a little about your home life!

A: I have been married to my husband, Zach for about 2.5 years. We do not have any kids right now, but we do want them in the near future! We also have one dog, Remi, and let me just say she is spoiled

Q: What are your favorite hobbies?

A: I absolutely love to thrift. I have thrifted my entire life and just really enjoy it. I love going to flea markets, yard sales, thrift/consignment stores. You never know what you are going to find. I also enjoy spending time with my family and my husband. I enjoy travelling. I have been quite a few states and countries but would like to add more to my list.

Q: What is your favorite KWC memory?

A: I have a lot of good memories. If I had to pick one, it would be working in the cashier’s office with Stephanie Wilson. She became a mentor to me and really helped me out during my 4 years there. I also loved meeting the various exchange students and bringing them home. To this day my very best friend is Selina (jinglin). She celebrated her very first thanksgiving and Christmas with us.

Q: What advice do you have for future alumni?

A: Study hard and be active on campus! Enjoy your college years! If I could, I would go back in a heartbeat. Some of the best years of my life were my college ones!

Q: Why do you donate to KWC?

A: I donate to KWC to give back. I was very blessed to be able to graduate debt free because of the generous scholarships that I was given. I want to help someone else to do the same!

Thanks, Stephanie, for letting us feature you this week for #WesleyanWednesday! We are so proud of your recent promotion and we’re so glad you have fond memories of your time here at Wesleyan!

Want to be our next #WesleyanWednesday feature or know someone who should be? Click here!