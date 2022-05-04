Wesleyan Wednesday: Taylor (Springel) Kitchell ’16

Our #WesleyanWednesday feature this week is Taylor (Springel) Kitchell ’16!
Taylor was a zoology major at Kentucky Wesleyan who was a part of AOII, SAPB, Sierra Club and she was also a student ambassador! She now works as a zookeeper at the Mesker Park Zoo!
Q: Why did you choose KWC?
A: As soon as I stepped on campus, it was like I was immediately part of a family and nothing changed after 4 years! I loved being a part of a community that knew who I was and cared about my future. Because of the small size, I was able to have a much more hands on experience and improve my leadership skills. That has truly helped me in my career and I thank Kentucky Wesleyan for that!
Q: Tell us a little about your job!
A: I am a zookeeper at Mesker Park Zoo and I take care of penguins, otters and the aquariums!
Q: What does your life outside of work look like?
A: I am married to Zon Kitchell and we have two perfect fur babies!
Q: What are some of your hobbies?
A: I enjoy traveling, reading and doing anything I can outdoors! I am trying to check off all of the National Parks in the next couple of years! We have 8 checked off already!
Q: What is your favorite KWC memory?
A: Between the Midnight Movies, Kdub Idols, late night study sessions and Greek Weeks, there is no way to just pick one! I loved it all!
Q: Why should a prospective student choose Kentucky Wesleyan?
A: Being a Zoology major, KWC gave me a group of people who finally understood me. Animals aren’t for everyone, so it was awesome to get to bond with a group of students who also loved the same things I did!
Thanks, Taylor, for letting us feature you this week for #WesleyanWednesday! We’re so proud of your accomplishments and we appreciate the advice you’ve offered to our prospective students!
