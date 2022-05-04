Wesleyan Wednesday: Taylor (Springel) Kitchell ’16

Our #WesleyanWednesday feature this week is Taylor (Springel) Kitchell ’16!

Taylor was a zoology major at Kentucky Wesleyan who was a part of AOII, SAPB, Sierra Club and she was also a student ambassador! She now works as a zookeeper at the Mesker Park Zoo!

Learn more about her here!

Q: Why did you choose KWC?

A: As soon as I stepped on campus, it was like I was immediately part of a family and nothing changed after 4 years! I loved being a part of a community that knew who I was and cared about my future. Because of the small size, I was able to have a much more hands on experience and improve my leadership skills. That has truly helped me in my career and I thank Kentucky Wesleyan for that!

Q: Tell us a little about your job!

A: I am a zookeeper at Mesker Park Zoo and I take care of penguins, otters and the aquariums!

Q: What does your life outside of work look like?

A: I am married to Zon Kitchell and we have two perfect fur babies!

Q: What are some of your hobbies?

A: I enjoy traveling, reading and doing anything I can outdoors! I am trying to check off all of the National Parks in the next couple of years! We have 8 checked off already!

Q: What is your favorite KWC memory?

A: Between the Midnight Movies, Kdub Idols, late night study sessions and Greek Weeks, there is no way to just pick one! I loved it all!

Q: Why should a prospective student choose Kentucky Wesleyan?

A: Being a Zoology major, KWC gave me a group of people who finally understood me. Animals aren’t for everyone, so it was awesome to get to bond with a group of students who also loved the same things I did!

