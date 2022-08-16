Wesleyan Wednesday: Zach Hibbs ’05

Our #WesleyanWednesday feature this week is Zach Hibbs ’05! Zach is currently the District Assessment Coordinator for Christian County Public Schools in Hopkinsville, KY.

While a student at Wesleyan, Zach was an Elementary Education major, a member of the football team, worked at WKWC, the cafeteria and was in one of the first Student Ambassador programs!

Learn more about him here!

Q: Tell us a little about your job!

A: I serve as a district administrator at Central Office under the Assistant Superintendent of Instruction for Christian County Public Schools. CCPS serves over 8,000 students each year. I provide administration code training for all testing staff and inclusions training for staff members that administer tests using students’ accommodations. I formerly worked for the Kentucky Department of Education, where I was an Education Recovery Specialist. My work with KDE was my introduction into Christian County Public Schools, and I have been able to assist the district with continuous improvement strategies as needed.

Q: What teams, organizations, or activities did you participate in while at KWC?

A: I was a member of the football team, and I enjoyed my first work-study job at WKWC. I also worked in the school cafeteria, “The Ranch”, and was in one of the first ambassador programs. I participated in the Stanley Reed Leadership Program and was awarded a yearly scholarship.

Q: Why did you choose KWC?

A: I wanted to stay close to home, but I wanted to be far enough away to have an authentic college experience. I did not want to attend a large state school, and being the first person in my family to go away to college, it was a very smart move. I was able to be a part of the community, and it truly felt like my home away from home. My best friends from college are still in my life, and our kids are able to experience what our time at Wesleyan built.

Q: Have you earned any degrees/certifications since graduating from KWC?

A: I have my Bachelor’s in Elementary Education from KWC. I completed the Alternate Route to Special Education Certification through Murray State University with a Master’s. Most recently I was awarded my Rank 1 in Education Administration with a 4.0. I hope to begin my doctoral work in the fall of 2023.

Q: Are you married? Do you have any children? Tell us a little about your home life!

A: I am married to Jennifer Hibbs of Sebree. She attended Brescia in the same years I was at Wesleyan. I coached football, powerlifting, and track throughout my 12 years at Hopkins County Central, while she coached basketball, and also assisted with track. Once our coaching days were done, we decided to start a family. We have a 5 year old son, Joshua, and a 1 year old, Jasper. We made a choice to open our home for fostering, and are open to adoptions, so it depends on each day someone visits what our tribe may look like.

Q: What are your favorite hobbies?

A: I enjoy collecting vinyl records, playing any type of music and cooking. It is not surprising that I enjoy all of those things. While at KWC, I worked in the kitchen as a cook, and a dishwasher. After The Ranch was built, I worked there for 3 years, they named me an “Assistant Manager”. That was a pretty cool title for an active student.

Q: What is your favorite KWC memory?

A: Anyone that was at KWC when I was there should remember the alter egos of DJ Snack Cake (Matthew Harris ‘04) and myself DJ Lil’ Waist on WKWC radio. We took over the radio on Thursday nights, bringing R&B to the people of the “dirty boro”. The show was called Heavyweight Lover’s Club, and I truly feel that if social media were around then, we would have gone viral. We were able to share that show with our friends, and in a finale a live show at a Sigma Nu’s toga party. Another great memory was the night I received the honor of being named to the class of 2004 for Oak and Ivy. I could never have dreamed I would be one of the six students to receive that recognition.

Q: What’s an interesting fact about yourself?

A: I was less than a “perfect” student at KWC, and I was far more interested in the extracurricular activities until a heartfelt conversation with Dr. Alexander. He asked me some of the toughest questions about “how much I really wanted it.” He was talking about being an elementary school teacher, but that conversation has translated to so many things in my life, and I consider it a pivotal moment in my life.

Q: Why should a prospective student choose KWC?

A: KWC can give you everything you want. If you are looking for a personalized experience, this is where you will find it. The friendships and relationships are for a lifetime.

Q: What advice do you have for our future alumni?

A: Network. Find fellow alumni that are in your field. I promise… you should not have to look far.

Thanks, Zach, for letting us feature you this week for #WesleyanWednesday! We are so glad you have great memories of your time here at Wesleyan and we are so happy to hear you are continuing to help teachers and students every day!

