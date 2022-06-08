Wesleyan Wednesday: Marcie (Colston) Vooris ’00

Our #WesleyanWednesday feature this week is Marcie (Colston) Vooris ’00! Marcie is a Sigma Kappa alumna and works as a clinical therapist and Alumni Board Member Josh Baldwin ’05 nominated her to be featured this week!

Learn more about her here!

Q: Tell us a little about your job.

A: I am a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor and a Licensed Clinical Drug and Alcohol Counselor. I work for New Beginnings Sexual Assault Services as a Clinical Therapist providing therapy to individuals who have been affected by sexual harm. I am trained in several specialized therapies to assist clients.

Q: Why did you choose KWC?

A: For the small classes so I could gain more individualized learning.

Q: Have you earned any degrees/certifications since graduating from KWC?

A: I earned a Master’s in Education with focus on counseling from Lindsey Wilson in December 2014.

Q: Are you married? Do you have any children? Tell us a little about your home life!

A: I have been married to Joshua Vooris since May of 2001 and we have two daughters.

Q: What is your favorite memory from KWC?

A: Dr. Conroy. I can never thank him enough for challenging my beliefs. He helped develop my passion for helping others and not to just sitting on the sidelines and watching. Also, I have fond memories of the Kentucky History class that I took… We learned so much and had the best semester.

Q: Do you have a favorite place on campus?

A: I loved to appreciate the beauty of the quad on a sunny day.

Q: Why should prospective students choose KWC?

A: As a liberal arts college, KWC gave me the tools to think with an open mind—to question injustices and stand up for the marginalized. Another plus is the smaller class sizes and individualized learning.

Q: What advice do you have for future alumni?

A: Soak it all in. Absorb all the experiences you can, whether that be in clubs, sports or fraternity/sorority life. Enjoy this time.

Thanks, Marcie, for letting us feature you this week for #WesleyanWednesday! We’re so proud of your accomplishments and we appreciate the advice you’ve offered to our prospective students and future alumni!

