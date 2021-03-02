Why I Give – Chelsea Adams ’13

Chelsea Adams ’13 is a member of the Young Alumni President’s Circle. She shares her KWC connection and reasons for giving back to her alma mater in such a significant way.

“I cherished my time at KWC and always look back fondly on those years in Owensboro. KWC gave me many learning experiences, lifelong friends and more great memories than I can count. Even as a student, I knew I wanted all young people to have college experiences as amazing as I had, which is why I worked as a Phonathon caller and Student Ambassador. I give now to help make those dreams a reality for other young students.

“I encourage others to give to KWC so we can share The Wesleyan Way with as many young students as possible.”

Tell us about your career.

“I work for TP ICAP, which is an interdealer broker firm. I manage the U.S. expense team, which handles travel and entertainment expenses, the corporate card program and employee reimbursement. In the last year, my role has expanded to include managing the development and implementation of a new global expense platform.”

Why did you choose to attend Wesleyan?

“I found the culture of the campus appealing. I was looking for small class sizes and strong academics, and student life was also a high priority. I knew immediately on my campus visit that I had found the perfect place. The atmosphere was so inviting and there were many extracurricular options for non-athletes, including Greek life.”

What are special memories of your Wesleyan years?

“The people make the College so special. I was very involved on campus and am so thankful for the relationships I gained at KWC. I was a member of Kappa Delta sorority, the Student Activities Programming Board and the Student Ambassadors. My Kappa Delta sisters are still my best friends and will be bridesmaids in my wedding this May. I made calls for Phonathon and interned in the Alumni Office. Matt Ruark ’09 became one of my earliest professional mentors, helping me navigate the struggles of job searching and adjusting to life as a young professional.”