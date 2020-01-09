Why I Give – Harrison Price ’11

Harrison ’11 and Adair Price are members of the President’s Circle and proud to continue supporting Kentucky Wesleyan College. Harrison recently shared his appreciation and reasons for giving back to his alma mater:

“I serve clients in various capacities, including tax preparation, planning and consulting engagements for individuals, small businesses, trusts and non-profit organizations.

“As an alumnus, I look back and realize that the College provided experiences and opportunities that I’m benefiting from today, and I can’t put a price tag on that. KWC became an integral part of my life while I was a student, and I appreciate the impact it has had on my life and career.

“The campus community creates an environment for improving yourself in every way. In addition to the quality education I received, I learned how to think independently, and I benefited from relationships that helped me learn to be a professional.

“Adair and I choose to give so others can benefit from the same environment and excellent educational opportunities.

“Growing up in Owensboro and now raising a family here, I also appreciate how significant KWC is as a part of the Owensboro community.

“It is important for alumni and members of our community to support KWC because the College makes a valuable difference in our city, state and world.”