Why I Give – Jamie Duvall ’90

I grew up a few blocks from KWC and always followed their basketball and soccer teams. I used to walk over and watch games in the quad. When it was time to decide where I would play college soccer, it was an easy decision. I was always going to choose KWC.

At KWC, I was a criminal justice major, a member of Sigma Nu fraternity and played men’s soccer. The experience could not have been any better. We were truly a campus family, and I am so grateful for that time in my life.

I had so many mentors in the fraternity among the older members that I could not have failed if I wanted to. The professors all knew us personally, and they cared about us and our futures. Drs. Bob Darrell and Ken Ayers were especially impactful for me.

I tell people all the time that our students are successful because our professors don’t require them to regurgitate information but teach them to think and teach them to learn and grow. The information we take in during college is not as important as the ability to think critically and creatively.

After retiring from the Henderson City Police Department in 2010, the position as women’s soccer coach became available. I jumped at the opportunity and have been coaching here since January 2011.

I give to Kentucky Wesleyan because Kentucky Wesleyan gave to me. My life has been blessed by this College and the people who were here when I was a student and today. My oldest son graduated from KWC, my middle son is now a sophomore, and my 9-year-old son has assured me he will not buck the tradition. It is my hope that alumni can think about the meaningful impact KWC has had on their lives and pay it forward.