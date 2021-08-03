Why I Give – Kathy Sherman ’73

Why did you attend Wesleyan, and what were the results of that choice?

“I grew up in Louisville, and because my family was Methodist, my mother suggested I attend Wesleyan. I was familiar with the campus because I attended the WSCS [Women’s Society of Christian Service, a former Methodist organization] School of Missions several summers as a child with my grandmother and had great memories of those events. In particular, I recall Elizabeth Munday, a phenomenal person, carrying around a big black bag full of toys for the children. I always made a beeline for that kind lady.

“I took Mother’s advice and enrolled. Her advice and my decision changed my life. I graduated in 1973 with a degree in elementary education and later earned a master of education at Western Kentucky University. I taught one year in Horse Branch in Ohio County and then came back to Owensboro and taught in the Daviess County Public School system. After retiring from there, I taught pre-school at my church, St. John United Methodist. KWC formed me. I knew I wanted to become a teacher, and KWC gave me the experiences and skills to enter the workplace with confidence.

“I am still grateful, and I remember two professors in particular who helped me. Professor Walter Beumel [education] was quite a character. His tests were tough, but he was fair and a lot of fun. Drs. Ed Beavin and Tom Rogers [religion] were remarkable. I was a Christian when I arrived here, but my studies in their classes strengthened my faith and helped prepare me for adulthood.”

What are some “outside the classroom” good memories?

“Joining Kappa Delta was a great experience for me and did a lot to bring me out of my shyness. A group of us from 1970-1976 meet once a year in Louisville. We have done this for about 10 years, and one alumna attends from California when she can.

“Our basketball team won the national championship my senior year. The final game was in Evansville, which was great. I can’t begin to describe the excitement. We were up late that night for the game and then 11 of us left early the next morning for spring break in Florida in the middle of a snowstorm. Good memories.

“We didn’t have a football team in those years, but intramural football on the quad was big. I remember one game in particular; Sigma Nu against the Animals, an independent team, and George Skiadas ’69 parachuting into the middle of that game. What a fun memory that is.”

What does Kentucky Wesleyan mean to you today?

“Because I live in Owensboro, I’ve had the advantage of watching the College evolve over the years; many additional buildings, more athletic teams and presidents who are very visible on campus and in the community. KWC is such a strong part of the city and region and alumni work and serve in many capacities. That is impressive.

“I enjoy being on campus. I help cook breakfast for students in August as the teams arrive and during Christmas break when teams cannot travel home. It’s fun to help out and be around the students. And I never miss a basketball game at the Sportscenter. Alumni Give Back Day in June was a great idea and a number of local alumni did everything from paint to write letters to spray for weeds. I love being a part of this “family.”