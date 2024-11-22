Calendar

Agenda
Agenda
November – December 2024 Nov – Dec 2024
Collapse All Expand All
Nov
24
Sun
John Barker Senior Recital @ Kentucky Wesleyan College - Tapscott Chapel
Tickets
Nov 24 @ 2:45 pm – 4:00 pm

John Barker
Senior Recital
Music Industry Major

Read more
Categories: The Arts at KWC
Nov
25
Mon
Baseball Meeting @ Kentucky Wesleyan College - Tapscott Chapel
Tickets
Nov 25 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

The baseball team will be working on fundraising letters. 

Read more
Categories: Athletics
Nov
26
Tue
SGA Meeting @ Kentucky Wesleyan College - Tapscott Chapel
Tickets
Nov 26 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Our general SGA meetings are open to all students, faculty, and staff. At these meetings, our Senate will be discussing upcoming fund requests, new club or organization requests, and general well-being of the college and student life.

Read more
Categories: Student Life
SGA Meeting @ Kentucky Wesleyan College - Tapscott Chapel
Tickets
Nov 26 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Our general SGA meetings are open to all students, faculty, and staff. At these meetings, our Senate will be discussing upcoming fund requests, new club or organization requests, and general well-being of the college and student life. 

Read more
Categories: Student Life
Dec
3
Tue
Giving Tuesday @ Kentucky Wesleyan College - Smith Lounge
Tickets
Dec 3 @ 7:00 am – 5:00 pm

Join us at the Official Giving Tuesday Headquarters in the Winchester Community Center on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 8-5 p.m.

We are celebrating a Decade of Impact thanks to YOUR support over the past 10 years. Come see how your support has made a difference and help us continue to momentum by making a gift to your area of passion. Every dollar raised will ensure we continue changing lives, The Wesleyan Way.

We’re hoping to have donors from every decade get involved. Come make your Giving Tuesday gift in person and enjoy entertainment, refreshments, live updates, student interaction and lots of photo ops. Plus, you’ll get to pick up your official “I Gave!” sticker to display proudly!

Can’t join us? Make your gift online at kwc.edu/give on Dec. 3 to help us continue the progress. Make sure to follow @kwcalumni on social media to stay in the loop throughout the day!

Read more
Categories: advancement
Stress Free Zone @ Kentucky Wesleyan College - Rogers Hall
Tickets
Dec 3 @ 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

This is an opportunity for students to decompress their stress during final exam week.

Read more
Categories: Student Life
Dec
4
Wed
All Seniors Meeting @ Kentucky Wesleyan College - Tapscott Chapel
Tickets
Dec 4 @ 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Join us for the monthly All Seniors Meeting for Senior Year updates, activities & more!

Read more
Dec
5
Thu
NAACP Election Night Viewing Party @ Kentucky Wesleyan College - Rogers Hall
Tickets
Dec 5 @ 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

NAACP will host a viewing party of the election night results.

Read more
Categories: Student Life
A Festival of Lessons and Carols @ St. Stephen's Cathedral
Tickets
Dec 5 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

The Kentucky Wesleyan Singers will present the College’s annual Festival of Lessons & Carols on Dec. 5 and 6 at 7 p.m. at St. Stephen Cathedral at 610 Locust St. in Owensboro. Conductor, Patrick Ritsch will direct the Wesleyan Singers. James Wells ’14, director of music at St. Stephen Cathedral, will provide accompaniment. 

The Festival of Lessons & Carols, a tradition begun in England on Christmas Eve in 1880, weaves scripture readings and carols of the season in stirring homage to the birth of Christ. A much-beloved version of the festival began at King’s College, Cambridge, in 1918, and is broadcast worldwide every Christmas Eve. Some sources report that it is the single music program heard by more people worldwide than any other annual event.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students with I.D. and are available at kwc.edu or by calling Chanda Prater at 270-852-3117.

Read more
Categories: Wesleyan Singers
Owensboro Area World Affairs Council Presentation @ Kentucky Wesleyan College - Rogers Hall
Tickets
Dec 5 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

The Owensboro Area World Affairs Council is delighted to invite the campus and local community to a presentation by Dr. Dan Segal. Dr. Segal will present “Palestine and Israel and the Plausible Path to a Just Peace.”

This event is free and open to the public.

Read more
Categories: Community Events
November – December 2024 Nov – Dec 2024