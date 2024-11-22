John Barker
Senior Recital
Music Industry Major
The baseball team will be working on fundraising letters.
Our general SGA meetings are open to all students, faculty, and staff. At these meetings, our Senate will be discussing upcoming fund requests, new club or organization requests, and general well-being of the college and student life.
Join us at the Official Giving Tuesday Headquarters in the Winchester Community Center on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 8-5 p.m.
We are celebrating a Decade of Impact thanks to YOUR support over the past 10 years. Come see how your support has made a difference and help us continue to momentum by making a gift to your area of passion. Every dollar raised will ensure we continue changing lives, The Wesleyan Way.
We’re hoping to have donors from every decade get involved. Come make your Giving Tuesday gift in person and enjoy entertainment, refreshments, live updates, student interaction and lots of photo ops. Plus, you’ll get to pick up your official “I Gave!” sticker to display proudly!
Can’t join us? Make your gift online at kwc.edu/give on Dec. 3 to help us continue the progress. Make sure to follow @kwcalumni on social media to stay in the loop throughout the day!
This is an opportunity for students to decompress their stress during final exam week.
Join us for the monthly All Seniors Meeting for Senior Year updates, activities & more!
NAACP will host a viewing party of the election night results.
The Kentucky Wesleyan Singers will present the College’s annual Festival of Lessons & Carols on Dec. 5 and 6 at 7 p.m. at St. Stephen Cathedral at 610 Locust St. in Owensboro. Conductor, Patrick Ritsch will direct the Wesleyan Singers. James Wells ’14, director of music at St. Stephen Cathedral, will provide accompaniment.
The Festival of Lessons & Carols, a tradition begun in England on Christmas Eve in 1880, weaves scripture readings and carols of the season in stirring homage to the birth of Christ. A much-beloved version of the festival began at King’s College, Cambridge, in 1918, and is broadcast worldwide every Christmas Eve. Some sources report that it is the single music program heard by more people worldwide than any other annual event.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students with I.D. and are available at kwc.edu or by calling Chanda Prater at 270-852-3117.
The Owensboro Area World Affairs Council is delighted to invite the campus and local community to a presentation by Dr. Dan Segal. Dr. Segal will present “Palestine and Israel and the Plausible Path to a Just Peace.”
This event is free and open to the public.