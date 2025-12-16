Chemistry Endowments surpass $1,000,000 on Giving Tuesday

Kentucky Wesleyan College has surpassed $1 million in endowed scholarships and program support for its Chemistry Program, marking a historic milestone for one of the College’s most distinguished academic areas. The achievement was reached on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 2, fueled by a generous $15,000 matching gift from Professor Emeritus of Chemistry Dr. W. L. Magnuson and the collective generosity of chemistry alumni and friends.

The milestone includes endowed support for the Magnuson Scholars Program, the Ellie Magnuson Endowed Fellowship, and the Connie White and Arba Kenner Chemistry Scholarship, all of which provide critical resources for chemistry students in a program known for producing physicians, chemists, researchers and educators who serve communities around the world.

“These scholarships honor the legacies of Professors Emeriti Drs. W. L. Magnuson, Henry Connor, Bob Flachskam and Honorary Assistant Professor Emerita Nancy Flachskam and so many others who built this program into what it is today,” said Dr. James Cousins, president of KWC. “One hundred percent of Kentucky Wesleyan students receive tuition assistance; the generosity of those who supported this endowment allows us to extend the benefits of a Kentucky Wesleyan chemistry education to even more deserving students.”

“This was my first Giving Tuesday experience at KWC, and I was truly blown away by the extraordinary generosity of our alumni and friends,” said Lindsay Wilson, vice president of advancement, who joined the College on Oct. 1. “Crossing the $1 million mark for chemistry is a powerful statement about the impact of this program and the deep loyalty of those it has shaped. We are incredibly grateful to Dr. Magnuson, who has been a cornerstone of KWC since 1969, and to every donor who helped make this historic achievement possible for future generations of chemistry students.”

Dr. Darlene Ingram ’91, associate professor of chemistry and program coordinator, added, “On behalf of the chemistry faculty, I extend our heartfelt appreciation to everyone who invested in the program on Giving Tuesday. This milestone reflects decades of commitment to excellence. As a KWC alumna, I experienced firsthand the quality education that prepared me for graduate school and my career as an organic chemistry professor, and I am honored to now serve at my alma mater. Special thanks to Dr. Magnuson for his continued interest and remarkable 56-year commitment to Kentucky Wesleyan College.”

Kentucky Wesleyan College, in partnership with the United Methodist Church, fosters a liberal arts education that nourishes and prepares students intellectually, spiritually and physically to achieve success in life.