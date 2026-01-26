Kentucky Wesleyan Band and Wesleyan Singers present “Tradition”

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Music Department invites you to Tradition, a special concert inspired by folk songs and musical traditions from around the world. The performance takes place Thursday, February 26 at 6 p.m. in Young Auditorium (Jack T. Wells Activity Center) and will feature the KWC Band, directed by Pat Stuckemeyer, alongside the KWC Singers, directed by Hadley Rouse. Join us for an evening of powerful music rooted in culture and storytelling.