Kentucky Wesleyan College announces bold academic transformation to enhance student experience

The Kentucky Wesleyan College faculty has voted to implement a new academic model that shifts from the traditional 3 credit hour course structure to a 4 credit hour model. This transformation reflects the College’s unwavering focus on student success, academic excellence and meaningful preparation for life after graduation.

Beginning with the fall 2027 semester, students will enroll in 4 credit courses across the curriculum. The change will allow for deeper engagement in every class, increased opportunities for hands-on learning and a more personalized, focused academic journey.

“Wesleyan has always been defined by its commitment to our students,” said Dr. James Cousins, president of Kentucky Wesleyan College. “This shift represents a bold investment in our students’ futures. By redesigning our courses around a 4 credit model, we are creating more space for collaboration, research, experiential learning and the kind of close faculty interaction that prepares graduates for success.”

The new model also simplifies the academic experience for students. With fewer courses per semester, students will be able to concentrate more fully on each class while still completing the same overall requirements for graduation. The transition will strengthen Kentucky Wesleyan’s liberal arts tradition by pairing breadth of study with deeper exploration in every subject, including expanded experiential opportunities.

“This transformation isn’t just about credit hours,” added Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Stephen Germic. “It’s about outcomes. Students will write more, present more and apply their knowledge in ways that are practical and impactful. They will graduate with stronger skills in communication, problem-solving and leadership – the qualities employers and graduate schools seek most.”

The 4 credit hour model is increasingly adopted nationwide by forward-thinking liberal arts colleges committed to improving student outcomes and aligning with the evolving needs of today’s learners. Kentucky Wesleyan’s implementation follows careful study of peer institutions and best practices in higher education.

As with every element of the Wesleyan experience, the transition will be guided by The Wesleyan Way – honor, support, integrity and love. Students, faculty and staff will work together to ensure a smooth and successful adoption of the new model.

Kentucky Wesleyan College, in partnership with the United Methodist Church, fosters a liberal arts education that nourishes and prepares students intellectually, spiritually and physically to achieve success in life.