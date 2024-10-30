Kentucky Wesleyan College Announces Inaugural Forward Under 40 Class

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Association announced its inaugural class of Forward Under 40, a new alumni recognition program celebrating the accomplishments of alumni who are under 40 years old.

This year’s class featured 24 alumni ranging in age from 29 to 39 with career paths varying from accounting and law to nonprofit leadership and medicine. It includes a variety of Kentucky cities as well as four other states and Washington, D.C. Selection was left entirely up to the College’s 8,000+ alumni base through anonymous voting after an open nomination process.

“We are so excited for this new way to recognize the impact of our younger alumni,” shared Summer Aldridge ’14, KWC’s senior director of engagement. “They are doing great things across the globe in a variety of fields, and this is the Alumni Association’s way of celebrating their hard work and dedication.”

Honorees were notified of their selection earlier this week and will be formally celebrated during the College’s Spring Reunion Weekend to be held Feb. 21-22, 2025.

Nominations for future classes of Forward Under 40 are now open at kwc.edu/ForwardUnder40.

Kentucky Wesleyan College Forward Under 40

Class of 2025

Dr. Sydni (Fazenbaker) Crowell ’15, OB-GYN at Summit Medical Specialists | Owensboro, Ky.

Codie Drake ’18, Communications Advisor at Michigan House of Representatives and third-year student at Cooley Law School | Grand Ledge, Mich.

Chase Durrance ’14, Dean of Students at West Kentucky Community and Technical College | Paducah, Ky.

Eric Miller Feldpausch ’11, Associate Attorney at Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs | Louisville, Ky.

Corey Gant ’08, Batallion Chief at Owensboro Fire Department | Owensboro, Ky.

Ashley (Braun) Gendek ’09, English Teacher at Owensboro Innovation Academy | Owensboro, Ky.

Chris Gendek ’10, Travel Media Sales and Marketing Executive at Miles Partnership | Owensboro, Ky.

Chad Hart ’09, Director of Philanthropy at Owensboro Health | Owensboro, Ky.

Jay Ivey ’11, Environment Health and Safety Manager at Hess Corporation | Minot, N.D.

Justin Jones ’12, Major at Madisonville Police Department | Madisonville, Ky.

Gerrimy Keiffer ’10, Community Mental Health Evaluator and Population Health Liaison at River Valley Behavioral Health | Owensboro, Ky.

Brianna (Outland) Kramer ’14, Senior Program Manager at Kroger Headquarters | Cincinnati, Ohio

Joey Kramer ’13, Partner at Dressman, Benzinger & LaVelle | Cincinnati, Ohio

K.O. Lewis ’08, Vice Principal at Newton Parrish Elementary and Owner of Lewis Acrylics | Owensboro, Ky.

Dr. Elizabeth (Mauzy) Martin ’08, Optometrist and Owner of RiverPark EyeCare | Owensboro, Ky.

Jaimie (Fike) Moore ’12, Senior Director of Design and Database at Kentucky Wesleyan College | Owensboro, Ky.

Travis Owsley ’12, Director of Activities for Encore Senior Living, Assistant Basketball Coach at Kentucky Wesleyan College and founder of Beverly’s Hearty Slice| Owensboro, Ky.

Matthew Ruark ’09, Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Management at Kentucky Wesleyan College | Owensboro, Ky.

Beth (Mitchell) Shepherd ’08, Chief Financial Officer at Wendell Foster, Inc. | Owensboro, Ky.

Tory Stanley ’10, CPA and Assurance Senior Manager at Cherry Bekaert | Louisville, Ky.

Jasmine Swanagan ’14, Transformative Speaker, Published Author and Founder of Black Girl Cultivate Inc. | Owensboro, Ky.

Jennifer Walker-Crawford ’17, Senior Associate at S&, PwC | Chicago, Ill.

Wesley Whistle ’12, Project Director at New America | Washington, D.C.

Sara (Fleischmann) Williams ’15, CPA and Tax Manager at Riney Hancock CPAs PSC | Owensboro, Ky.

Photos & more information about individual honorees will be shared soon!