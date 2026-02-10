Kentucky Wesleyan College announces Wesleyan Academy enrollment period open for Fall 2026

Owensboro, Ky. — Kentucky Wesleyan College is continuing to expand access to college-level learning for motivated high school students through Wesleyan Academy, its on-campus dual credit program designed to help students begin their college journey early while earning both high school and college credit.

Wesleyan Academy allows qualified juniors and seniors to take real college courses on Kentucky Wesleyan’s campus, taught by the same faculty who teach full-time college students. Courses follow full college academic standards and are integrated into Kentucky Wesleyan’s curriculum, offering students meaningful preparation for future academic success.

“Wesleyan Academy is about more than earning credit early,” said Matthew Ruark, AVP of Enrollment Management. “It is about helping students build confidence, independence, and momentum by experiencing college in an authentic setting, with the support they need to succeed.”

Wesleyan Academy is designed for students planning to pursue a four-year degree who are ready for college-level expectations and want a purposeful head start. The program emphasizes preparation over acceleration, helping students enter college better equipped for long-term success.

Students in Wesleyan Academy earn transferable college credit that applies directly to Kentucky Wesleyan degree programs and transfers smoothly to many other colleges and universities. Structured academic pathways are available in areas such as biology, business administration, fine arts, chemistry, and teacher education, along with individualized course options based on student goals.

In addition to academic rigor and preparation, Wesleyan Academy offers significant value. Tuition is offered at a fraction of standard college rates, and eligible Kentucky students may qualify for the Kentucky Dual Credit Scholarship through the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority, which helps offset the cost of approved courses.

Student in public, private or homeschools in Daviess County, Hancock County, Ohio County, McLean County and Henderson County are invited to learn more about the opportunities available to them through Wesleyan Academy. Interested families are encouraged to speak with their school counselors or College and Career Readiness teams, or to contact Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Office of Admissions to learn more about eligibility, pathways, and the application process.

Daviess County Public Schools students have a special event to learn more on February 18th, hosted by the district College and Career Readiness team. Registration is through each high school.

For more information about Wesleyan Academy, visit kwc.edu/dual-credit.