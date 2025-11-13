Kentucky Wesleyan College Band to present “Raise of Light”

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Band will present its fall concert, “Raise of Light,” on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at 6 p.m. at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center at 3300 Frederica St. Admission is free and open to the public.

“Raise of Light” promises an evening of inspiration and reflection, designed to uplift the spirit and center the soul through a radiant program of music spanning centuries of artistry and emotion. The concert will be conducted by Dr. Patrick Stuckemeyer, associate professor of music, and will feature guest conductor Joseph Howard ’26.

The program includes:

“Overture to Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna” – Franz von Suppé

“Fantasia in G Major” – J.S. Bach

“Chasing Sunlight” – Cait Nishimura

“Luminescence” – David Biedenbender

Each work reflects a journey from dawn to illumination, exploring light as both a physical and spiritual force. Audiences can expect a performance that celebrates warmth, clarity and hope through sound.

“This program is meant to bring a sense of peace and renewal,” said Dr. Stuckemeyer. “In a world that often feels dark and chaotic, these pieces remind us of the beauty, calm and energy that light can bring into our lives.”