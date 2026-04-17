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Group of students posing with Leadership Wesleyan plaques at Honors Convocation

Kentucky Wesleyan College Celebrates Student Excellence at Annual Honors Convocation

April 17, 2026

Kentucky Wesleyan College honored outstanding student achievement and recognized exceptional faculty and staff at its annual Honors Convocation on Friday, April 9.

The ceremony celebrated students who exemplify excellence in character, leadership, service, and dedication to the values that define the KWC community. Awards ranged from academic distinction to leadership recognition and service excellence.

Honors Convocation also recognized the College’s Outstanding Faculty Member of the Year, Dr. Christina Starkey; Outstanding Staff Person of the Year, Sydney Andrist; and Advisor of the Year, Dr. Emily Haire.

“These honorees embody the mission of Kentucky Wesleyan College,” said Dr. Stephen Germic, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs. “They show us what’s possible when students live with purpose, faith, and dedication.”

Photos and a list of honorees are available below.

2026 Honors Convocation

82 students

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