Kentucky Wesleyan College Honors Student Leaders at Annual Student Involvement Awards

Kentucky Wesleyan College celebrated outstanding student leadership and the impact of campus organizations at the annual Student Involvement Awards on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

The ceremony recognized students and student organizations who go above and beyond to build community, serve others, and make a lasting impact on campus life. From Greek organizations and academic clubs to faith-based groups and service teams, the awards honored the dedication, energy, and heart that our students bring to the campus community every day.

Additionally, Dr. Christina Starkey was honored as Outstanding Student Organization Advisor for her work with the Black Student Union, and Tonya Johnson was recognized as Outstanding Chapter Advisor for Kappa Delta.

“The Student Involvement Awards are one of my favorite moments of the year because they celebrate what makes Kentucky Wesleyan so special,” said Morgan (Oakley) Russelburg ’14, Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students. “These students and organizations make our campus stronger, and I’m proud to celebrate their impact.”

The Student Involvement Awards reflect the breadth of student engagement at KWC and celebrate those who demonstrate what it means to show up for each other, lead with integrity, and build something meaningful together.

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