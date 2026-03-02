Kentucky Wesleyan College students offer free tax preparation services

Kentucky Wesleyan College is excited to announce that a group of students, with guidance from KWC graduate Michael Wade ’80, are offering free tax preparation services to qualifying individuals through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

VITA is an IRS-sponsored initiative that provides free tax preparation to individuals and families with low to moderate incomes, seniors and individuals with disabilities. Through this program, KWC students are IRS-certified and trained to prepare and file federal and state income tax returns at no cost to qualified members of the Owensboro community.

Michael Wade is a CPA and professor of accountancy at the University of Louisville. He retired from the U.S. Army as a lieutenant colonel.

“The VITA program at Kentucky Wesleyan College offers a valuable hands-on learning experience for our students while delivering an essential service to the community,” said Michael Wade. “Students apply classroom knowledge in real-world situations, develop professional skills and gain practical experience in tax preparation, client communication and ethical standards. At the same time, community members receive accurate and reliable tax assistance, often resulting in maximized refunds and avoided preparation fees.”

Jenna Whitsell ’26 and Nick Vincent ’26 have completed the required IRS certification and are leading a team of students in KWC’s VITA program. Wade said, “They have demonstrated professionalism, attention to detail and a strong commitment to serving the Owensboro community. Their involvement reflects the college’s mission of leadership, service and community engagement.”

Whitsell commented, “I enjoy helping people and teaching others the concepts I’ve learned from my tax classes and internships. The experience helps me prepare for my future career and assists others in the process.”

VITA assistance is available on Tuesdays beginning March 10 from 6-9 p.m. in the Computer Lab in the Library Learning Center in the Winchester Center. Please contact Jenna Whitsell at jenna.whitsell@kwc.edu for more information.

Kentucky Wesleyan College, in partnership with the United Methodist Church, fosters a liberal arts education that nourishes and prepares students intellectually, spiritually and physically to achieve success in life.