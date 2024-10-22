Kentucky Wesleyan College to celebrate Homecoming and Family Weekend Oct. 24-27

Kentucky Wesleyan College will celebrate Homecoming and Family Weekend presented by Owensboro Health on campus and throughout the Owensboro community from Thursday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 27.

Signature events for the weekend include:

, presented by Wonder Boy Media, on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m., which will feature live performances from theatre, band and choir along with various exhibits and “tastes” of Owensboro-themed cuisine by McHenry Event Planning (limited number of tickets still available!) The Pillars Lecture Series on Friday, Oct. 25, at 4 p.m. featuring mini lectures by Dr. Kyle Besing, Allyson Sanders ’04 and Chase Andrews ’21 (no advanced registration required)

, presented by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline on Oct. 26 at 8 a.m., which will offer a unique behind-the-scenes tour of Kentucky Wesleyan’s beautiful campus and a picturesque finish line in Steele Stadium (day-of registration will be offered) Footbal l vs. Hillsdale on Saturday, Oct. 26, at noon at Steele Stadium

l vs. Hillsdale on Saturday, Oct. 26, at noon at Steele Stadium The 4th Annual Bash on the Lawn, on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 3-6 p.m., is free and open to the entire community. This year’s Bash will feature live music by Soul N The Pocket, food trucks, vendors, putt-putt by Holes to Go, inflatables from Wild Child Inflatables, live characters from Magical Memories Character Co. and more (no advanced registration required)

Other events include a special meet and greet with President James Cousins, campus tours with Wesleyan icon Scott Kramer ’87, the Golden Jubilee 50th Reunion celebrations for the Class of 1974, the Silver Jubilee 25th Reunion celebrations for the Class of 1999, a Homecoming Worship Service, numerous home athletic events, affinity reunions and much more.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our alumni and the families of our students back to campus this year for Homecoming and Family Weekend 2024,” said Summer (Crick) Aldridge ’14, senior director of engagement. “We hope members of the community will join us on campus to enjoy the events and will welcome our alumni back to town when they spot them throughout the city this weekend.”

Alumni Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Lilburn “Ray” Harper ’85

2024 Alumni Awards

Outstanding Alumna – Cathy (Meeks) Bishop ’78

Alumni Achievement Award – Bill Carlyle ’62

Outstanding Young Graduates – Hillary (Lantrip) Croft ’14 and Sara (Fleischmann) Williams ’15

Roy Pickerill ’75 Alumni Service Award – Kelly (Keohane) ’94 and John Steitler

Gus E. Paris Distinguished Service Award – Peggie Greer

Honorary Alumna – Becca McQueen-Ruark

For more information on Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Homecoming 2024 celebrations, including the most up-to-date schedule and registration links, please visit kwc.edu/Homecoming. For information about the Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Association including event schedules and registration, visit kwc.edu/alumni, call the Kentucky Wesleyan College Office of Alumni Engagement at (270) 852-3140 or email alumni@kwc.edu. Stay connected with the Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Association by following @kwcalumni on Twitter and Instagram, and by liking the “Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni” Facebook page (facebook.com/kwcalumni).