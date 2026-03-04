Kentucky Wesleyan College to host Civil Rights Movement leader

The Kentucky Wesleyan College NAACP chapter and Black Student Union are honored to host civic rights leader and freedom rider Hezekiah Watkins along with the Daviess County Public Library, Owensboro NAACP, Owensboro Human Relations Commission, Council for an Inclusive Daviess County, Western Academy and the Young Foundation on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 6 p.m. The event will take place at the Jack Wells Activity Center at 3300 Frederica St.

In 1961, the Freedom Riders banded together in Jackson, Miss., to demonstrate against state segregation laws, and 328 people were arrested with the charge of “breach of peace.” Watkins, a lifelong resident of Jackson, was one of those arrested, and at age 13, he was sent to Parchman Penitentiary and placed on death row for 13 days. After his release, he continued his involvement in Mississippi’s fight for civil rights and justice and was arrested over 100 times. These experiences strengthened his commitment to improving the quality of life and opportunities for African American youth and all mankind.

As a young entrepreneur, Watkins opened a housewares and appliance store and was later employed by the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center and the Hinds County Human Resources Agency.

Watkins has received many honors and awards; among them are the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award by President Joe Biden and recognition by Congressman Bennie Thompson before the U.S. Congress. In January 2026, he received a formal public apology from the City of Jackson and Mayor John Horhn.

Today he works with the Civil Rights Museum and continues his activism as a community leader who promotes community and civic involvement for African American youth in Mississippi.