Kentucky Wesleyan College to offer new courses on film and media

The Keith and Vickie Sharber Communications Arts Program at Kentucky Wesleyan College will offer two new courses focused on film and media production in the spring 2026 semester.

Fundamentals in Film Production is a hands-on course driven by collaboration with the Kentucky Soundstage. Students will get real world experience in the different aspects of film production and see projects evolve from conceptual ideas to finished productions. Communication Arts Program Director Dr. Andrew Bolin is excited to partner with Kentucky Soundstage in offering something new to students at KWC. “This is a great opportunity to get students involved with all aspects of media production and for students to explore careers in film with industry professionals.”

AI Film-Making is a course offered by the Art and Graphic Design program. Students will be introduced to the use of generative AI tools as a means of telling compelling stories. This course will focus on the integration of traditional filmmaking tools such as screenwriting, storyboarding, concept design and cinematography with emerging technologies in the generative AI filmmaking space. Students will be introduced to state-of-the-art technologies for the process of generating still imagery and highest quality video/motion assets. Assistant Professor of Art and Design Shea Stanley says “The course is a forward-looking course into a new approach to filming with modern tools.”

Both courses are open to any student at KWC: CART 410 – Special Topics: Fundamentals in Film Production and ART 485 – Special Topics – AI Film-Making.

“We are looking forward to growing our course offerings in the area of film and media production and creating more collaborative opportunities for our students with local professionals,” says Dr. Bolin.

For more information, contact Dr. Andrew Bolin at 270-852-3596 or andrew.bolin@kwc.edu.