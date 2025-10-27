Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Stanley Reed Society to host Kentucky Legislators

State Senator Gary Boswell State Representative DJ Johnson

The Stanley Reed Political Science and Pre-Law Society will host a 2025 Legislative Roundup and 2026 Legislative Preview, a discussion of recent and upcoming state legislation, with State Representative DJ Johnson and State Senator Gary Boswell on Nov. 3, 2025, at 5 p.m. in Rogers Hall at the Winchester Center.

Topics will include:

State land sale reform to streamline the process for repurposing vacant state property;

Limits on property tax increases;

The Landowner Protection Bill;

A proposal to adjust the creel limit for fishing on private property;

The Library Board Appointment Process Bill;

An Election Integrity Bill aimed at strengthening public confidence in Kentucky’s voting system.

Both lawmakers emphasize that these reforms seek to make Kentucky’s government more efficient, transparent and responsive to taxpayers.

The event is open to the public.

Stanley Forman Reed (1884-1980), a 1902 graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College, was a noted attorney who served as United States Solicitor General from 1935-1938 and as an associate justice of the United States Supreme Court from 1938-1957. He was a native of Mason County, Ky.