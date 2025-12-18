Kentucky Wesleyan honored as Welsh family donates food to Daviess County Detention Center

Gary Mayfield (forklift operator), Art Maglinger (jailer), Joe Welsh, Scott Kramer ’87 (KWC representative)

Kentucky Wesleyan College staff member Joe Welsh delivered 7,200 boxes of ramen noodles to the Daviess County Detention Center today, a Christmas gift to the center’s inmates and the eighth year the Welsh family has provided the food.

“I was incarcerated on Christmas Day in 2008, and I know what it is like to spend the holidays behind bars,” Welsh said. “This is something my family can do to celebrate Jesus and reach out to others. We want to lift the spirits of the inmates. It’s how our family sets the tone for our Christmas.”

Each year, the Welsh family dedicates the donation in honor of a local organization. This year’s gift was given in honor of Kentucky Wesleyan College, where Welsh began serving as head of custodians in April 2025.

“We appreciate Joe and his family, and the fact that they gave this significant and thoughtful gift in honor of KWC,” said Scott Kramer ’87, chief of staff and vice president of operations at the College. “Their generosity is a poignant reminder to all of us that Christmas is about giving, not receiving.”