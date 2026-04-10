Kentucky Wesleyan Honors 2026 Annual Order of Oak and Ivy Inductees

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Kentucky Wesleyan College celebrated excellence in character, leadership, and service at its annual Order of Oak and Ivy banquet, inducting seven students and honoring a distinguished alumnus.

The Order of Oak and Ivy awards are given annually to students who best exhibit strength of character, dedication of purpose, and devotion of Christian ideals. The honor also recognizes those who exemplify intellectual ability and leadership in seeking to promote the interests and welfare of Kentucky Wesleyan College.

This year’s seven student inductees represent the very best of the Panther community, demonstrating in their daily lives what it means to love each other in Christ, compete with integrity, do everything with honor, and support one another.

The college also recognized Rev. Mark Dickinson ’89, the event’s guest speaker, as an honorary Oak and Ivy inductee. Dickinson’s service and commitment to the values that define Kentucky Wesleyan have made a lasting impact on the College community.

“These honorees embody the mission of Kentucky Wesleyan College,” said Morgan (Oakley) Russelburg ’14, Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students. “They show us what’s possible when students and alumni live with purpose, faith, and dedication to something greater than themselves.”

Back row L-R: Rev. Mark Dickinson, Kaeli Colbert, Haakon Torvbraaten, Grace Vazquez, Isaiah Tomes



Front row L-R: Sofia Bracho, Angela Ho, Natalie Stevens

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