Kentucky Wesleyan President honored by Kentucky Music Educators Association

Dr. James Cousins received the Kentucky Music Educators Association Friend of Music Award for District Two of the Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA) in September 2025. He was nominated for his support of the arts at KWC and the community at large and voted on by area music teachers representative of elementary, middle, high school and collegiate faculty.

“Dr. Cousins has been an absolute advocate for the fine arts from the moment he set foot on campus,” said Dr. Patrick Stuckemeyer, associate professor of music and director of bands at KWC, “whether it was attending choir and band concerts, seeing a theater production or allowing the Phantom Regiment to practice near his front lawn. I can’t think of a better leader at KWC to protect our performing arts at a time when they are being cut by so many other institutions of higher learning.”

Dr. Diane Earle, professor emerita of music and concert pianist, said, “Dr. Cousins is an amazing leader and a great advocate for the music program. He has a broad knowledge and love of many types of music. I love seeing his genuine interest and support for music events, and I enjoy having intelligent conversations with him about classical pieces and composers. He is so deserving of this award. What a gift to our campus and community!”

Senior Joseph Howard, a music education major and percussionist in the band, said, “Dr. Cousins always attends our music events, and I am impressed by his enthusiasm and interest in our performances. He has a true passion for the arts, and his support promotes greater exposure of the fine arts to the Owensboro community. This well-deserved award reflects his dedication to music education here at KWC.”

KMEA advances the cause of music education throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky by encouraging the study and making of music by all of the population and by serving as a strong advocate for issues affecting the accomplishment of that mission.