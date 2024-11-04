Kentucky Wesleyan Singers to present fall concert, “This & That”

The Kentucky Wesleyan Singers will present their fall concert, “This & That,” on Nov. 14, 2024, at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 1328 Griffith Ave. in Owensboro. Patrick Ritsch, visiting assistant professor of music, is the conductor, and James Wells ’14, staff collaborative pianist, is the pianist.

Selections presented come from the standard choral repertoire and will also feature choral arrangements of familiar popular tunes. The thematic idea of this concert is pairings of texts – “this & that.” Each set of songs has texts that are married in some way, and in most cases, traditional choral pieces are paired with a popular tune. In addition to the choral music presented, several KWC piano and vocal students will perform solos and duets.

There is no admission. However, donations will be accepted.