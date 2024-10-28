Kentucky Wesleyan to host Abel and Earle Duo Recital Nov. 17

Violinist Alfred Abel and pianist Diane Earle will present a Duo Recital on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. in Tapscott Chapel at Kentucky Wesleyan College. The pair will perform music by Beethoven, Brahms and Gershwin/Heifetz.

Abel is visiting artist in violin at Kentucky Wesleyan College, conductor of the Wabash College Chamber Orchestra and instructor of violin and viola at Purdue University. He also performs as concertmaster of the Lafayette Symphony and Kokomo Symphony, principal second violin of the Danville (Ill.) Symphony and Sinfonia da Camera (Ill.), and associate principal second of the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra.

Earle is professor emeritus of music at Kentucky Wesleyan College, principal pianist of the Owensboro Symphony and a busy solo and chamber music performer. Her upcoming season includes performances for Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and Carnegie Hall, among others.

The hour-long recital is free and open to the public as part of the Dr. Paul W. Hagan Chamber Music Series.