KWC Band to Present “Paris Sketches” Nov. 21

Join the KWC Band for ‘Paris Sketches’ on Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. in the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center at 3300 Frederica St.

You will be transported across the Atlantic Ocean to celebrate music from French composers, life in Paris and beyond. The featured soloist is Associate Professor of Music Dr. Lisa Clark, soprano, and the conductor is Associate Professor of Music Dr. Patrick Stuckemeyer. The program will include works by Mashima, Delibes, Gershwin and Milhaud.

The concert is free and open to the public.