KWC Hosting Cruise Cabaret Concert

Kentucky Wesleyan College is hosting a Cruise Cabaret Concert with vocalist Chris Greene and pianist Diane Earle on Thursday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m. at the Jack Wells Activity Center at 3300 Frederica St. on campus. The event is free and open to the public and features popular, classical, sacred and Broadway music. Following the one-hour concert, audience members may stay for a question-and-answer session about the College’s upcoming Alumni and Friends Alaska Cruise aboard the Norwegian Encore ship July 25-Aug. 1, 2027.

Greene and Earle have performed together for eight years on cruise ships, as well as land tours and performances. Greene lives in Dickson, Tenn., and Earle is KWC professor emerita of music and Owensboro Symphony pianist.

For additional information, contact Dr. Earle at dearle@kwc.edu.