KWC mourns passing of Professor Emeritus Henry Connor

Dr. Henry Connor and Morgan Uebelacker Harrington ’18 captured in a Chemistry lab in the Yu Hak Hahn Center for the Sciences in 2015.

Kentucky Wesleyan College honors the life and legacy of Professor Emeritus of Chemistry Henry David Connor, a longtime member of the faculty whose dedication to teaching and scholarship shaped generations of students. Dr. Connor served Kentucky Wesleyan for 45 years as a professor of chemistry, earning deep respect for his intellect, integrity, and unwavering commitment to academic excellence.

A native of Kentucky, Dr. Connor earned degrees from Duke University and Cornell University, where he began a lifelong commitment to scientific research and education. During his career, he authored 39 published research papers and collaborated with institutions including the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His work extended beyond the classroom through decades of environmental advocacy, including service as Kentucky’s representative to the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission.

At Wesleyan, Dr. Connor was known as a thoughtful mentor who challenged students to think critically while supporting them with patience and care. His influence is reflected in the many alumni who credit him with inspiring their careers in science, medicine, and education.

Dr. Connor passed away on December 10, 2025. His legacy lives on through his students, colleagues, and the academic community he helped build. Kentucky Wesleyan extends its sincere condolences to his family and all who were touched by his life and work. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Chemistry Department at Kentucky Wesleyan College

