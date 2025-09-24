KWC ranked #21 U.S. News & World Report Best Regional Colleges

Kentucky Wesleyan College has been ranked No. 21, an increase from last year, among the 2026 Best Regional Colleges (South) by U.S. News & World Report and is the highest ranking Kentucky institution in its category. The College is also #36 in top Performers on Social Mobility, the highest ranked private institution in the Commonwealth. The 2026 edition of the U.S. News Best Colleges rankings evaluates more than 1,700 U.S. colleges and universities, using up to 17 factors to measure academic quality and graduate success.

“Our jump in the rankings represents hundreds of individual improvements across campus as well as a durability of purpose,” said Dr. James Cousins, president of Kentucky Wesleyan. “KWC has always been a place where first-generation and Pell-eligible students find the personal attention they need to succeed, and it’s encouraging to see that commitment showing up in national recognition. These rankings affirm what we already know: Wesleyan is a ladder, not a filter.”

“Our recognition in the Best Colleges rankings is a celebration of the impact of a Wesleyan education,” said Matthew Ruark, assistant vice president of enrollment management. “For those who already know the Wesleyan story, it confirms what they know to be true: the Wesleyan experience changes lives.”

Kentucky Wesleyan is a close-knit, faith-centered community with a focus on offering a high-value education in the liberal arts tradition. With a 13:1 student-to-faculty ratio, more than 40 academic programs and a tradition of care known as The Wesleyan Way, students experience a learning environment where they are known, supported and prepared to step into their future with confidence.

The College is also consistently recognized for affordability and value. Every full-time, on-campus student receives financial aid, and graduates complete their degrees with an average of $12,000 less debt than the national average for similar schools. Additionally, 92% of KWC graduates are employed or in graduate school within six months of graduation.

U.S. News publishes the Best Colleges rankings each year to provide prospective students and their families with the comparative merits of the undergraduate programs at America’s colleges and universities. The rankings offer detailed information of the institutions and data on factors such as graduation rates, graduate indebtedness and post-graduate earnings.

“U.S. News’ Best Colleges remains a reliable resource for prospective students and their families as they navigate the college selection process,” said LaMont Jones, Ed.D., managing editor for Education at U.S. News. “With over half of the ranking factors dedicated to student outcomes, the rankings and editorial content provide vital data, college advice and informed reporting to every student pursuing higher education.”

Kentucky Wesleyan College is a United Methodist-related four-year institution in Owensboro, Ky., which fosters a liberal arts education that nourishes and prepares students intellectually, spiritually and physically to achieve success in life.