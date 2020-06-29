New and Transfer Student Orientation 2020

New Student Orientation is an academic and social experience to assist incoming students with their transition into Kentucky Wesleyan College. Because of the importance of material presented at New Student Orientation, it is a required activity for all new, incoming students.

As we work to welcome students safely to campus for the start of our 2020-21 academic year, we are currently working to create a schedule that allows for physical distancing, including virtual sessions where applicable.

Transfer Orientation will be completely virtual and open on Aug. 10.

New Student Orientation will be Aug. 15-16.

