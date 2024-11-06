Philanthropy Spotlight – Allison (Estes) Ross ’02

During her time at Kentucky Wesleyan, Allison (Estes) Ross ’02 was a James Graham Brown Scholar, Women’s Basketball player, SGA President and Vice President, Member of the Order of Oak & Ivy and many other things that she admits, she has surely forgotten by now.

As a now proud alumna of the College, Allison enjoys giving back to Wesleyan both financially and with her time.

“From a financial perspective, I typically give back to the Women’s Basketball program that poured so much into me for four wonderful years. I truly believe my time on that team transformed my life. I love watching the current teams play and they are always so thankful for any support.”

Allison also has a strong history of dedicating her hours to the College. Allison served on the Board of Young Associates and as recently as this month, gave her time in the classroom, speaking to our International Business class talking about her experiences working in international companies with Professor Woodward.

“I agreed to join (the Board) because I saw it as a means to interact with other alums from different generations, keep up with my alma mater, and help it to grow even more. I love coming back and talking with students, and students love having external speakers too. It is very gratifying to be able to help them and interact with them in a classroom setting.”

Allison recognizes that Wesleyan was home to her for four years, as it is for students today.

“Even to this day, when I am back on campus, I feel like a part of that family! We are called to give back to the institutions that gave so much to us and helped get us to where we are now. Don’t be shy, reconnect with the family through your giving!”