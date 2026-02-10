 Skip to content
Wesleyan Singers performing in ensemble of 90 students at 2026 KMEA Conference

Wesleyan Singers Selected for All-Collegiate Choir

February 10, 2026

Owensboro, Ky. —Four students from the Wesleyan Singers at Kentucky Wesleyan College were selected to participate in the All-Collegiate Choir during the Kentucky Music Educators Association annual conference, held February 4-7 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The students joined approximately 90 collegiate singers from across the state to rehearse, develop advanced vocal skills and perform in a culminating concert.

The ensemble worked under the direction of Dr. Joe Miller, professor of conducting and director of choral studies at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music.

“I am so grateful our students had this opportunity,” said Hadley Rouse, choral director at Kentucky Wesleyan. “The skills they developed during this experience will allow them to continue to grow as leaders in our classroom and beyond.”

Students selected to represent Kentucky Wesleyan College were:

  • Marissa Todd, soprano
  • Rebecca Wittenburg, alto
  • Gabriel Piper, tenor
  • Bryson Rhineburger, bass

Participation in the All-Collegiate Choir is a competitive honor that recognizes musical excellence, preparation and leadership among collegiate singers throughout Kentucky.

Wesleyan Singers backstage at 2026 KMEA Conference
Marissa Todd ’26, Rebecca Wittenburg ’27, Gabe Piper ’30, Bryson Rhineburger ’28

