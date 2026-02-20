Winter 2026 Issue of Pillars Now Available

Kentucky Wesleyan College is proud to share the Winter 2026 issue of Pillars, featuring stories that reflect the strength, service and leadership of the Wesleyan community.

The cover story introduces the new Center for American Civics, established in August 2025 to strengthen civic education and engagement on campus and in the community. Directed by Assistant Professor Daniele Celano, the Center will serve as a hub for civic learning, public discourse and community partnership, preparing students for thoughtful civic leadership.

This issue also highlights the Kramer family’s three-generation legacy at Kentucky Wesleyan, illustrating how relationships with faculty and mentors have shaped decades of leadership and service. In another feature, student-athletes Sydney and Skylar Tucker share their journey from Breckinridge County to campus leadership and professional aspirations in mental health and dentistry.

Readers will also find the inspiring story of Travis Owsley ’12, whose nonprofit, Beverly’s Hearty Slice, grew from childhood memories of hardship into a community ministry providing meals and support to those in need.

The philanthropy feature spotlights Roy ’75 and Margaret (Stinnette) Pickerill ’75, whose lifelong commitment to the College includes endowing scholarships and leaving their estate to support future generations of students.

From Homecoming celebrations and alumni awards to campus leadership updates and community impact, the Winter 2026 issue captures a season of progress and purpose at Kentucky Wesleyan College.

Read the full Winter 2026 issue of Pillars here:

We are proud to share these stories and look forward to all that 2026 will bring.