Kentucky Wesleyan College Expands MBA Program with Five New Specializations Targeting High-Growth Fields

Owensboro, KY – Kentucky Wesleyan College today announced the launch of five new Master of Business Administration (MBA) specializations designed to prepare ethical, thoughtful leaders for critical roles in Artificial Intelligence, Business Analytics, Cybersecurity, Finance and Healthcare Administration.

Across all five fields, demand for qualified professionals continues to outpace supply. These new tracks showcase the college’s commitment to nourishing students intellectually while preparing them for success in rapidly evolving industries. Developed in partnership with Rize Education, the specializations can be completed within Kentucky Wesleyan’s existing 12-month, 30-credit-hour MBA framework.

Leadership Grounded in the Wesleyan Way

The expanded MBA program embodies Kentucky Wesleyan’s mission to foster education that prepares students intellectually while grounding them in values of integrity, empathy and service. Each specialization emphasizes not only technical mastery but also ethical decision-making and responsible leadership.

The programs launch at a time when graduate business schools nationwide are reassessing their offerings to meet evolving workforce demands. Kentucky Wesleyan’s expanded MBA aims to position graduates for career advancement in both traditional and emerging sectors.

“The job market has fundamentally shifted,” said Dr. Stephen Germic, Provost at Kentucky Wesleyan College. “These specializations reflect our commitment to preparing graduates who can lead with both technical expertise and the integrity, empathy and ethical grounding that define the Wesleyan Way. Our students will be equipped not just to succeed in their careers, but to make meaningful contributions to their organizations and communities.”

Preparing Leaders for High-Growth Industries

The five new specializations span the most in-demand sectors of the modern economy. Students can focus on:

Artificial Intelligence to lead AI adoption and innovation strategies

Business Analytics to drive data-informed decision making

Cybersecurity to protect organizations from evolving digital threats

Finance to guide investment and corporate financial strategy

Healthcare Administration to navigate the complex landscape of medical organizations.

The specializations build on Kentucky Wesleyan’s core MBA curriculum, which weaves together courses in organizational behavior, managerial accounting, leadership and business ethics, and strategic decision-making.

“Our new MBA specializations were designed by industry leaders and academic experts to reflect where business is heading,” said Dr. Rohnn Sanderson, Director of the MBA Program and Professor of Economics. “But we never lost sight of our core mission. These programs prepare students to lead in AI-driven, data-rich environments while upholding the values that define Kentucky Wesleyan College graduates.”

Applications for the new specializations are being accepted now. Prospective students can learn more about admission requirements and program details at kwc.edu/mba or by contacting Dr. Rohnn Sanderson, Director of the MBA Program, at rohnn.sanderson@kwc.edu or (270) 852-3198.

About Kentucky Wesleyan College: Kentucky Wesleyan College, in partnership with the United Methodist Church, fosters a liberal arts education that nourishes and prepares students intellectually, spiritually and physically to achieve success in life. Guided by the tenets of the “Wesleyan Way”—love in Christ, honor, integrity and support—the college is committed to developing leaders who serve with empathy, compete with honor, and lead with unwavering ethical standards.

About Rize Education: Rize Education partners with more than 120 colleges and universities to develop career-focused academic programs aligned with current workforce demands. The company specializes in creating specialized tracks that enhance student employability in high-growth industries.

