Kentucky Wesleyan College and Owensboro YMCA Announce Planned Early Childhood Center

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Kentucky Wesleyan College and the Owensboro YMCA announced today plans for a new school-age childhood center to be located on Kentucky Wesleyan College property, marking a significant step forward in a project supported by a $6.6 million grant thanks to an earmark from Senator Mitch McConnell and supported by Mayor Tom Watson.



The planned center reflects a long period of engagement, planning, and discussion between the two institutions. It also builds on a relationship between Kentucky Wesleyan College and the Owensboro YMCA that reaches back many generations. Both organizations have served Owensboro through education, youth development, community care, and civic partnership, and the new center continues that shared commitment.



“Kentucky Wesleyan College is proud to become the new home for this project,” said Dr. James Cousins, President of Kentucky Wesleyan College. “The College and the YMCA are joined by missions and compelled by many of the same purposes: service, education, family support, and the long-term health of our community. This agreement is the result of many hours of careful consideration and work by so many people.”



Cousins added, “I am grateful to Tom Bontrager, Scott Kramer, and, of course, to our Board of Trustees for helping bring us to this point. We are enthusiastic about the project and look forward to seeing it take flight in the coming months.”



The school-age childhood center is also part of a broader, long-term vision for Kentucky Wesleyan’s campus and its place in the Owensboro community.



“This project belongs within a larger development plan for our campus,” Cousins said. “As Kentucky Wesleyan adds amenities and features that strengthen the College, we also strengthen Owensboro. Those plans are still being developed, but this early childhood center is an important part of that larger vision. It represents the kind of campus growth that serves our students, our neighbors, and the city we call home.”



“We are incredibly grateful to Kentucky Wesleyan College for their support in addressing one of the most significant needs facing working families in Owensboro today,” said Tom Bontrager, President and CEO of the Owensboro Family YMCA. “Access to affordable, high-quality school-age childcare remains a challenge for many families, and this partnership will help us expand services and create more opportunities for children to learn, grow, and thrive. We are proud to continue expanding our relationship with Kentucky Wesleyan College and working together to strengthen our community for generations to come.”



“This is an exciting opportunity for Kentucky Wesleyan College,” stated Scott Kramer, Chief of Staff and VP of Operations of Kentucky Wesleyan College. “The college has not been able to offer childcare services on campus since 2000. Our two main objectives when considering this project were to protect the iconic front lawn of the Administration Building and to save as many trees as possible on the Scherm Road side of campus. We will accomplish both initiatives and add childcare to campus. This is a true partnership with the YMCA and a huge addition for Owensboro and Daviess County.”



Additional details about the project, including timeline, site preparation, and program plans, will be announced as they are finalized.



About Kentucky Wesleyan College

Kentucky Wesleyan College is a private, United Methodist-related liberal arts college in Owensboro, Kentucky. Founded in 1858, the College offers a personalized academic experience rooted in teaching, service, leadership, and community engagement.



About the Owensboro YMCA

The Owensboro Family YMCA serves the Owensboro-Daviess County community through programs that support youth development, healthy living, family engagement, and community connection. Through childcare, after-school programs, summer camps, wellness initiatives, and outreach efforts, the YMCA is committed to strengthening the foundations of community and ensuring that all individuals have the opportunity to reach their full potential.