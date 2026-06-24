Kentucky Wesleyan College Names Dr. Stephen Germic Interim President

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Stephen Germic, Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs, to serve as interim president of the College. Dr. Germic will step into the role on July 1st, ensuring uninterrupted progress on the College’s ambitious academic agenda, while Dr. James Cousins and his family prepare for their move to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Since joining Kentucky Wesleyan as Provost in September 2024, Dr. Germic has been the driving force behind the most significant academic transformation in the College’s recent history. He has worked closely with faculty, staff, and campus leadership to strengthen academic priorities, support student success, and advance Kentucky Wesleyan’s strategic goals.

“Kentucky Wesleyan College is very blessed to have Dr. Stephen Germic as an integral part of our current campus leadership. Dr. Germic is a gifted, experienced, and respected leader in the field of higher education. The KWC Board of Trustees has absolute confidence that Dr. Germic will be a firm hand in guiding the institution that we all love,” said Keith Sharber, chair of the Board of Trustees.

Dr. Germic led the faculty-approved shift to a four-credit-hour model launching in Fall 2027, a redesign built around deeper engagement, hands-on learning, and the close faculty-student interaction that defines a Wesleyan education. Dr. Germic also guided the launch of five new MBA specializations in high-demand fields—artificial intelligence, business analytics, cybersecurity, finance, and healthcare administration—grounded in market research and designed to prepare graduates for the careers of the future. That work, alongside the College’s expanding graduate programs and growing athletics, reflects an institution moving forward with clarity and confidence.

As interim president, Dr. Germic will continue to advance these priorities while supporting students, faculty, and staff through the transition.

“It has been a privilege to serve the Kentucky Wesleyan community over the past two years, and I am honored to have been chosen to lead the College through this transition. Kentucky Wesleyan is an institution with a strong vision and an extraordinary community of people who care deeply about our College. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to build upon the leadership of Dr. Cousins, who has positioned the College for our continued success. Together with our faculty, staff, students, and alumni, I will continue building on that momentum as we move the College forward to an even brighter future.”

A seasoned leader, Dr. Germic brings decades of experience in higher education to the role. Before joining Kentucky Wesleyan, he served as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Aquinas College in Michigan and as provost at Rocky Mountain College in Montana. He has developed academic programs at small liberal arts colleges similar to Wesleyan. He has taught at institutions across the United States and internationally, including in Cairo, Egypt, and Dubai.

A scholar of American literature, Dr. Germic holds a Ph.D. from Wayne State University and a bachelor’s degree in English from Albion College. He is the author of the book “American Green: Class, Crisis, and the Deployment of Nature in Central Park, Yosemite, and Yellowstone,” as well as numerous articles, reviews, and works of poetry and creative nonfiction.

The Board of Trustees will convene a search committee to identify Kentucky Wesleyan’s 37th president, with a timeline to be announced. Throughout the search, the College’s work will continue under Dr. Germic’s leadership and the dedication of its cabinet, faculty, and staff.