President Dr. James P. Cousins to Conclude Service After Five Years

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Kentucky Wesleyan College today announced that President Dr. James P. Cousins will conclude his service to the College on July 31, 2026, after five years of leadership.

The Board of Trustees will meet in the coming days to name an interim president and to determine the timeline for identifying Kentucky Wesleyan’s 37th president. The College’s ambitious work will continue without interruption throughout the transition, driven by its cabinet, faculty, and staff.

Kentucky Wesleyan enters this transition in a period of significant momentum, the result of work driven by the College’s cabinet, faculty, and staff and anchored by a clear academic vision. That work includes the development of new graduate programs, the addition of new athletic teams, and a reimagined undergraduate academic experience launching in Fall 2027.

Beginning in Fall 2027, Kentucky Wesleyan will shift to a four-credit-hour model and offer an optional block plan course schedule for interested students, innovations designed to give students deeper, more focused learning and a more personalized path to graduation. This academic work has been shaped by the College’s faculty and academic leadership in close partnership across campus.

The Board of Trustees will convene in the coming days to name an interim president and establish the search process for the College’s next president. Keith Sharber, chair of the Board, said the College is positioned to move forward with confidence.

Dr. Cousins informed the Board of his decision to conclude his presidency at the end of July. In a message to the campus community, he reflected on five years in Owensboro and expressed pride in the work accomplished together and gratitude for the relationships formed across campus and the wider community. He affirmed his commitment to working closely with the Board, his cabinet, and campus leaders to support a thoughtful transition focused on continuity and the best interests of the College.

“I want to thank President Cousins for his five years of devoted leadership in a pivotal time for Kentucky Wesleyan College. I especially want to thank him for his commitment to support continuity and protect the interests of KWC during this transition period” said Keith Sharber, chair of the Board of Trustees.

Kentucky Wesleyan College, in partnership with the United Methodist Church, fosters a liberal arts education that nourishes and prepares students intellectually, spiritually and physically to achieve success in life.